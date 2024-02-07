PM's vision for Modi 3.0: Transforming public transport, solar power, cheap medical treatment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday once again exuberated confidence that the BJP-led NDA government will get the third term at the Centre and laid out the vision for the country for the next five years.

Speaking to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said that Modi 3.0 will infuse all its power to release the dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Mentioning about key issues on which the government will put its focus on, the Prime Minister said, "the third term of our Government is not far. A few people call it 'Modi 3.0'. Modi 3.0 will use all its strength towards strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat."

Medical facility in the country will see a big boost, treatment will become cheap.

The government will continue its focus on 'Nal se Jal' (tap water) connection for households.

Electricity bill will be zero due to the solar power... people will also have the opportunity to sell power power generated through solar panels in their homes.

Piped gas connections across the country.

The world will see the power of India's youth... start-ups will be in lakhs, record patents will be filed.

Public transport will be completely transformed. The country will see the bullet train and expansion of Vande Bharat trains.

India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will touch new heights.

The country will decrease dependency on energy-power resources export and focus will be on green hydrogen, ethanol.

Sectors like digital India, space exploration are going to have a bright future... India will be the biggest user of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

India will become one of the top most tourist destinations in the world.

"Why was the country and the world upset with their (Congress') 10 years' rule? Why was the nation so angry? It didn't happen because of us; it's a result of their own deeds. We don't call out bad things to anyone," the Prime Minister said in Rajya Sabha.

Indian economy was in 'Fragile-Five' during Cong rule. In our 10 years, India is among top 5 economies of world, he added.

ALSO READ | PM Modi says Nehru was against any kind of reservation, attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha

ALSO READ | Mamata's '40-seat' remark to 'outdated, outsourced' dig, PM Modi hits out at Congress | Top Quotes