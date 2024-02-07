Mamata's '40-seat' remark to 'outdated, outsourced' dig, PM Modi hits out at Congress | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress party saying that its thoughts have become outdated and outsourced its work, while replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. He also accused Congress of creating narratives to divide country, and said party is now trying to create north-south divide.

Congress and its allies have always had difficulty in giving greater participation to SC/ST and OBC. They left no stone unturned to destroy Baba Saheb's ideas. There was no preparation to give him Bharat Ratna, when the government was formed with the support of the BJP, Baba Saheb was given Bharat Ratna...For the first time in the country, NDA Govt made an Adivasi daughter the President of India

My mantra was the same at that time (as the then Gujarat CM) and even today - Desh ke vikas ke liye rajya ka vikas...We should all follow that path. We will be able to develop the nation only through the development of the states, there can be no dispute about it. I assure you that if the state walks one step, it gives the strength (to the country) to walk two steps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads out a letter by the then PM late Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Ministers. "I am reading out its translation - "I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards... That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today."

The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connect with the British at that time...I would like to ask - who was inspired by the British?...Even after independence, who promoted colonial mindset in the country? If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the red beacon culture continue even after decades?

India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning...Who was inspired by the British?...Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?

Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values ​​started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where it narrative was coming...

'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'...

In her address, the President addressed all of us in detail about the 4 largest castes. These 4 castes are –youth, women, poor and our food providers. We know that they have similar problems and dreams. The ways to solve the problems of these four categories are also similar..."

In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five.

Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions.

The Congress which never gave complete reservation to OBCs, never gave reservation to the poor of the general category, which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family.

They are now preaching and teaching us the lesson of social justice. Those who have no guarantee as a leader are raising questions about Modi's guarantee

Congress was aware of the problems facing the country, it did nothing to resolve them.

Congress remained inspired by the British and continued symbols of slavery for decades

We have come out from a difficult time, brought country out of its problems

A challenge has come from West Bengal that the Congress would not be able to cross the 40 seat-mark (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections). I pray that they are able to save 40 (seats). This party (Congress) has an outdated thought process as well. Now, they have also outsourced their work," says PM Narendra Modi, in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha.

...The Congress that handed over a large part of our land to our enemies, the Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country's armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security, the Congress which, after independence.

They remained confused, whether industries are necessary or farming. The Congress could not decide whether nationalisation is important or privatisation...

The Congress that brought India's economy from number 12 to number 11 in 10 years...we brought India's economy to number 5 in just 10 years and this Congress is here to give us long speeches on economic policies...

...When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking. When their thinking has become outdated, they have outsourced their work...Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies with you. But what can the doctor do if the patient himself...what do I add?

...Ek baat khushi ki rahi, unhone (Mallikarjun Kharge) jo 400 seat NDA ke liye aashirwad diya hai...aapke aashirwad mere sar aankhon par...

Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'...

President Droupadi Murmu in her address spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future. I thank President Droupadi Murmu...

