Mumbai: IndiGo passenger arrested for smoking inside plane midair

A passenger was arrested by the police for smoking midair in an IndiGo flight, said an official on Tuesday. Soon after deboarding, he was arrested by Mumbai's Sahar Police officials. 42-year-old Mohammed Fakruddin was spotted smoking 'Beedi' inside the lavatory of the plane, prompting the crew to take action against him.

"An air passenger had a craving for smoking and he lit a 'beedi' in the plane and started smoking. When the crew member of IndiGo airline came to know about it, they stopped him from doing so. As soon as the plane landed at Mumbai airport, they handed over the passenger to us," said the police official.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 336 of the IPC and Aircraft Act and he has been arrested, he added.

The accused was currently in judicial custody. According to the police, the accused was flying from Delhi to Mumbai.

"He was smoking beedi inside the lavatory of flight. Due to the strong smell of beedi, the airline crew members got suspicious and when they checked inside the bathroom, a beedi was found. The accused confessed to his crime that he lit the beedi with a lighter.