Advertisement
SHOCKING! Two planes with over 40 passengers on board collided midair above Nairobi National Park

The bigger plane, a Dash 8 operated by Safarilink Aviation airline with 44 on board, including five crew members, was heading to the coastal resort town of Diani when the crew reported a loud bang soon after takeoff from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back.

Nairobi Published on: March 05, 2024 16:35 IST
Image Source : X/@FLYSAFARILINK A Safari Link aircraft en route to Diani was involved in a mid-air collision

Two planes collided midair above the Nairobi National Park, sending the smaller plane crashing in the park and killing two people, police said on Tuesday. The bigger plane, a Dash 8 operated by Safarilink Aviation airline with 44 on board, including five crew members, was heading to the coastal resort town of Diani when the crew reported a loud bang soon after takeoff from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back, the airline reported.

A police report said the Dash 8 collided with a single-engine Cessna 172 operated by 99 Flying School with two people on board, who were in a training session.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

