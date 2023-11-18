Mumbai: FIR registered against Aaditya Thackeray for inaugurating second arm of Delisle bridge in Lower Parel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena leader and MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray walked across the unfinished Delisle Road bridge in Lower Parel declaring it open to the public, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against him at NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai.

Municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal confirmed that the civic body had filed a complaint against Thackeray for the unauthorised inauguration of the second carriageway of Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel on the night of November 16 (Thursday).

Police registered a case against Aaditya Thackeray under Sections 447, 149, 326 and 143 of IPC.

“Basically, what the MCGM feels is that the style of inaugurating incomplete bridges or incomplete structures which are not certified by the department and unfit for inauguration is an unhealthy practise. If some mishap occurs who will be held responsible? It is nothing personal against anybody but it is a clear message to people who do such illegal inaugurations,” said Chahal.

Thackeray had posted a photograph of himself walking on the second carriageway of Delisle bridge, a saffron flag in hand, saying, “We don’t want VIPs of khokhe sarkar (a pejorative reference to the Shinde government), people are hassled.”

