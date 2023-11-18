Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
Mumbai: FIR registered against Aaditya Thackeray for inaugurating second arm of Delisle bridge in Lower Parel

Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray, Sunil Shinde, Sachin Ahir, former mayor Kishori Pednekar, and former deputy mayor Snehal Ambekar along with 15 to 20 unidentified workers reached the bridge and inaugurated it on Thursday night.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Updated on: November 18, 2023 8:50 IST
Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray bmc complaint, Aaditya Thackeray fir mumbai, Mumbai news, FIR r
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena leader and MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray walked across the unfinished Delisle Road bridge in Lower Parel declaring it open to the public, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against him at NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai.

Municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal confirmed that the civic body had filed a complaint against Thackeray for the unauthorised inauguration of the second carriageway of Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel on the night of November 16 (Thursday). 

Police registered a case against Aaditya Thackeray under Sections 447, 149, 326 and 143 of IPC.

“Basically, what the MCGM feels is that the style of inaugurating incomplete bridges or incomplete structures which are not certified by the department and unfit for inauguration is an unhealthy practise. If some mishap occurs who will be held responsible? It is nothing personal against anybody but it is a clear message to people who do such illegal inaugurations,” said Chahal.

Thackeray had posted a photograph of himself walking on the second carriageway of Delisle bridge, a saffron flag in hand, saying, “We don’t want VIPs of khokhe sarkar (a pejorative reference to the Shinde government), people are hassled.”

