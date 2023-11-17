Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 services to begin from today | Check ticket price, routes and timings

Follow us on Image Source : X Navi Mumbai metro line 1 is between Belapur and Pendhar

Navi Mumbai Metro: The much-awaited metro services will begin in Navi Mumbai from today (November 17). The 11 km-long elevated Metro Rail Line 1 connecting Belapur and Pendhar will be thrown open for the public.

According to the state-run planning authority, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the services on the 11.10 kilometre route were being thrown open to the public on the direction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “without any official programme”.

“The much-awaited metro services will commence on line 1 between Belapur to Pendhar from November 17. Hearty congratulations to all Navi Mumbaikars. The Maharashtra government had given instructions to CIDCO that the metro should be made operational at the earliest for the citizens of Navi Mumbai. Accordingly, Metro services are being commenced without waiting for an official public programme,” the CM was quoted as saying in the release.

Interestingly, the metro route had been finished and approved for operations a while back, but it was purportedly delayed as the state government awaited the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shinde said metro services will provide better connectivity within Navi Mumbai. “The government aims to build a strong network of metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. CIDCO is implementing a metro network very effectively in Navi Mumbai,” Shinde further said.

Navi Mumbai​ Metro timings

The metro service will commence on Friday between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar at 3.00 pm, with the last service being at 10 pm.

From November 18, the first service between Pendhar to Belapur Terminal and Belapur Terminal to Pendhar will be at 6 am.

The last service will be at 10 pm.

The frequency of the metro service will be every 15 minutes.

The metro route between Belapur and Pendhar has 11 stations, with the depot located at Taloja Panchanand.

Navi Mumbai Metro fare

The fare structure for the metro service is determined according to the distance covered during the journey.

Rs 10 for a 0 to 2 km distance

Rs 15 for 2 to 4 km

Rs 20 for 4 to 6 km

Rs 25 for 6 to 8 km

Rs 30 for 8 to 10 km

Rs 40 for distances beyond 10 km

CIDCO vice chairperson and managing director Anil Diggikar said line 1 will ensure better connectivity for rapidly developing Kharghar and Taloja nodes along with CBD Belapur.

It will give Navi Mumbai a better and more efficient public transport system and will strengthen its presence as an international city, Diggikar added.

(With PTI inputs)