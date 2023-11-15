Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
  Mumbai: Massive fire erupts in building in Byculla area, five people rescued so far

Mumbai: Massive fire erupts in building in Byculla area, five people rescued so far

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: November 15, 2023 9:19 IST
Mumbai fire
Image Source : PTI/FILE The image has been used for representative purpose only.

A massive fire erupted in a building in Mumbai's Byculla area on Wednesday morning. According to the information, as many as 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescued five people from the building.

The officials said that operations to douse the flame are underway and that no injuries have been reported so far.

This comes after a huge fire broke out in a thread godown in the Bhiwandi area of Thane on Monday late night. As soon as information about the fire was received, fire tenders reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control. According to Thane Municipal Corporation, no casualty was reported in the incident.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 11-storey building in Vile Parle, at least one dead

