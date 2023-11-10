Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 11-storey building in Vile Parle, at least one dead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Mumbai: At least one person has died after a fire broke out in 11-storey building in Mumbai's Vile Parle on Friday. According to reports, the fire erupted at around 7:30 pm on the second floor of the high-rise building.

A 96-year-old lady lost her life in the incident. The fire has been controlled now, however, the cause of the incident is not known yet.

"A 96-year-old woman namely Harshada Ben Pathak died after a fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control," BMC informed.

