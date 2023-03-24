Mumbai: 54-year-old man goes on stabbing spree on Grant Road; 4 dead, 5 injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: 54-year-old man goes on stabbing spree on Grant Road; 4 dead, 2 injured

Mumbai stabbing incident: In a shocking incident, a 54-year-old man went on a stabbing spree on Mumbai Grant Road, killing 4 dead and leaving several people injured on Friday.

The accused was arrested by the police and a probe is underway into the matter.

A man identified as Chetan Galla attacked his neighbours with a knife in the Grant Road area, said police officials.

Accused is a mentally disturbed man

According to PTI, the incident took place at Parvati Mansion, a residential building on Grant Road in south Mumbai at around 3 pm. The man's family members had left him, and he suspected that his neighbours had instigated them, the official said. He had been mentally disturbed ever since, and on Friday, upon spotting his neighbours, he went to his house, picked up a knife and allegedly attacked five persons from neighbouring families.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Girgaum where a couple, Jayendra and Neela Mistry, died during treatment, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at D B Marg police station and probe is underway, the official added.

Also read- Shocking! Gujarat man who raped stepdaughter and makes her pregnant gets death sentence