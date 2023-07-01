Maha: Shinde govt incapable of maintaining law and order, says Pawar on Shiv Sena-BJP govt's anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shinde incapable of maintaining law and order: Sharad Pawar

Pawar over Sena-BJP anniversary: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday (July 1) took on the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, which completed one year in power on June 30, over the law and order and alleged that the government is ‘incapable’ of maintaining it.

Shinde took over as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30, 2022, after leading a successful rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray which split Shiv Sena into two, thus forcing the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which was a coalition of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP.

When asked about the first anniversary of the Shinde government in alliance with the BJP, Pawar said, “There is a serious question of law and order in the state. Attacks on women, gangs with koytas (sharp edged weapon) are serious issues. The state government is incapable of maintaining law and order.”

Opposition slams Shinde government

The opposition has been slamming the Shinde government over alleged communal flare-ups in several places over posters of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and 18th century Mysore rule Tipu Sultan, as well as crimes against women.

Devendra Fadnavis holds the home portfolio in the Shinde government.

Talking about his recent statement that the haste swearing-in of Fadnavis as chief minister in November 2019 after the Assembly polls was a "googly" bowled by him to expose the BJP's lust for power, the NCP chief said the saffron party failed to understand his delivery.

"They (BJP/Fadnavis) never understood my 'googly'. They lost their wicket. They will not know it because only the bowler knows the technique of 'googly'."

Fadnavis was sworn-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister in an early morning development while Ajit Pawar took over as his Deputy. The government of Fadnavis with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy last for just 80 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

