Tensions escalate in Maha Vikas Aghadi as Congress reprimands Sanjay Raut over 'Big Brother' remark

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, a whirlwind political atmosphere is sweeping across the state. While political parties are charged up to defend and counter-attack the claims being made, significant tension is also brewing within the alliance group itself over the maximum claims being put forward for the seat-sharing ratio.

Amid these charged political tensions, another controversy within the Maha Vikas Aghadi arose as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut targeted its alliance partner, Congress, over Maharashtra's political landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Raut reminded Congress that they were able to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections because of Shiv Sena (UBT). He said, "Congress should not forget that it won more seats in the Lok Sabha elections because of Shiv Sena (UBT)."

"If someone is thinking this is Chota Bhai, Bada Bhai, Majla Bhai (younger, elder, middle brother), then they will see the real picture of Maharashtra in the future. Congress should study why they won those three extra seats in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

However, Raut's statement has sparked a significant uproar within Congress, with leaders advising him to avoid making such comments, while also clarifying that they have never claimed to be the "elder brother."

"We never said that we are the elder brother. We will contest the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Congress high command will decide after the elections who will be made the Chief Minister," remarked Nana Patole, State President of Maharashtra Congress.

Significantly, this is not the first time the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP has targeted Congress over reported delays in the seat-sharing talks.

Earlier, Raut had lashed out at Congress, stating, "Congress is very busy these days, but still we have called them to resolve this (talks). We have invited Congress leaders. They are so busy that every day there is 'tarikh pe tarikh' (date after date)."

"So we decided that we will sit together for the next three days," he added.



