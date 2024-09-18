Sameer Khan, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, injured in road accident

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
In the accident, Sameer Khan sustained serious head injuries. With the help of local people, Sameer Khan and his wife Neelofar were rescued and admitted to the hospital.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Published on: September 18, 2024 8:04 IST
Nawab Malik
Image Source : PTI Nawab Malik

Sameer Khan, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP Ajit Pawar group MLA Nawab Malik, has been badly injured in a road accident.  According to reports, Nawab Malik's daughter Neelofar was also present in the car when the accident happened.

At 11 o'clock on September 17 (Tuesday), Nilofar was returning home with her husband Sameer Khan after their regular checkup at Criticare Hospital, when their Thar jeep was hit by an SUV driver near the exit gate of the hospital. It is being told that the driver suddenly stepped on the accelerator due to which Sameer Khan's Thar collided with the side wall.

In the accident, Sameer Khan sustained serious head injuries. With the help of local people, Neelofar and Sameer Khan were rescued and admitted to the hospital. In this horrific accident, three motorcycles parked on the footpath were also damaged.

Police said, the driver of the SUV involved in the accident, Abul Mohammad Sof Ansari (38), has been taken into custody. The matter is being investigated. Sameer Khan is undergoing treatment at Criticare Hospital.

