Maharashtra: Setback for Ajit Pawar as OBC leader Ishwar Balbudhe set to join NCP Sharad Pawar led camp

In a major setback for the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction ahead of the highly anticipated Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the party's prominent OBC leader, Ishwar Balbudhe, who recently resigned, is now set to join the Sharad Pawar-led opposition camp.

According to available information, the former NCP OBC Cell state president will formally rejoin the senior Pawar-led faction on Friday (September 20) in the presence of party state president Jayant Patil, former home minister Anil Deshmukh, and others.

'Dissatisfied over party's indifferent attitude towards OBC leaders'

Moreover, Balbudhe left the Ajit Pawar-led group after reportedly being upset with the party's indifferent attitude toward OBC leaders.

It is pertinent to note that dissatisfaction had been brewing among OBC leadership within the Mahayuti alliance, especially after firebrand OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal was 'politically neglected' during the Lok Sabha elections and was not even considered as a candidate from the Nashik seat.

Several Mahayuti leaders hoping for tickets joined the NCP (SP)

Notably, ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state, five senior leaders from the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led faction have crossed over to the NCP (SP) since April. Recently, NCP leader Bhagyashree Atram, the daughter of state minister Dharamrao Baba Atram, had also switched to Sharad Pawar’s party.

Speaking at the occasion, she said, “I did not like the way my father changed his party (leaving the original Pawar-led party) and was working since he joined the Mahayuti (alliance) with the (Ajit breakaway outfit) NCP. He was giving false assurance of welfare to the public.”

