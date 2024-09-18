Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad makes another controversial statement: 'Will bury Congress dog...'

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Maharashtra politics: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has made another controversial statement, threatening to 'bury any Congress dog' who attends his event. Earlier on Monday, the Buldhana MLA had announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

'I will bury...'

Talking to reporters, Gaikwad is heard saying that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, will attend a program related to the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women in his district. "If any Congress dog tries to enter my programme, I will bury them then and there," Gaikwad was heard saying.

When questioned about his controversial statement offering a reward to anyone who "chops off" Rahul Gandhi's tongue, Gaikwad said, "I made the statement. If I haven’t apologised, why should the Chief Minister?" He added, "Out of 140 crore people in the country, 50 per cent receive reservations. I stand by my statement regarding the individual who spoke against reservations."

Sanjay Gaikwad booked for controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Police in Buldhana on Monday registered a case against the Shiv Sena MLA for his inflammatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Section 351 (2) and other relevant sections, as confirmed by an official. Earlier in the day, Congress workers staged a sit-in protest at Buldhana City Police Station, demanding swift action against Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has called for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to clarify his position on Sanjay Gaikwad's controversial remarks. Patole has urged for legal action against Gaikwad and warned of potential consequences if the state government fails to address the issue.

“Eknath Shinde should clarify his stand over Gaikwad's remarks. There should be legal action, otherwise, Congress party workers will take some decisive action against Gaikwad,” Patole said.

Sanjay Gaikwad has faced several controversies over time. Last month, a video showing a policeman washing his car went viral, but Gaikwad later claimed that the policeman did so on his own after vomiting inside.

Earlier, in February, Gaikwad made a controversial claim about hunting a tiger in 1987 and wearing its tooth around his neck. This led to an investigation by the forest department, which charged him under the Wildlife Protection Act after verifying the tooth.

