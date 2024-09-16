Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena MLA offers Rs 11 lakh for cutting off Rahul Gandhi's tongue, sparks row | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shiv Sena (Eknath) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena (Eknath) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Monday announced to give Rs 11 lakh to anyone for cutting off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system. In his bizarre statement, Gaikwad said, “While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress.”

"During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue with Rs 11 lakh,” Gaikwad added. Gaikwad further called Gandhi's statement as treachery. He said, "Gandhi's comments are the biggest treachery of the people. Communities like Marathas, Dhangars and OBCs are fighting for reservation but before that, Gandhi is talking about ending its benefits."

Continuing to lash out at Congress, Gaikwad said, "Rahul Gandhi used to show the Constitution book and spread fake narrative that the BJP would change it. But it is the Congress that plans to take the country back by 400 years." Gaikwad's statement has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition. Shiv Sena's allaince partner BJP has also distanced itself from his statement.

BJP distances itself from statement

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support the MLA’s remarks. "I will not support or endorse Gaikwad's comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress," said Bawankule.

“Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations,” the BJP leader said. "We will sensitise the SCs, STs and OBCs and inform them about the comments of Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Even Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should think about it," he said.

Congress slams Gaikwad

Lambasting Gaikwad, Atul Londhe, spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress said, "Sanjay Gaikwad does not deserve to live in society and politics. We want to see whether Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis invokes charges of culpable homicide against Gaikwad." Aparty from Londhe, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap also slammed Gaikwad and said, "I condemn such people and comments. These people have spoiled the politics of the state."

Gaikwad, no stranger to controversies

It is not the first time that Gaikwad has been surrounded by controversy. Last month, a video of a policeman washing his car had gone viral on social media. Gaikwad later explained that the policeman cleaned the vehicle voluntarily after vomiting inside it.

In February this year, he gave another controversial remark saying he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck. Soon after, the state Forest department sent the purported tiger tooth for forensic identification and charged Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With PTI Inputs)