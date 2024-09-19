Third alliance in Maharashtra? Sambhajiraje negotiates in talks with Shetti, Kadu, Jarange ahead of elections

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA New political alliance in Maharashtra: Aiming to challenge existing coalitions

Ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, political dynamics in the state are witnessing significant shifts with the emergence of a new alliance. This coalition, spearheaded by Prahar Party chief and Amravati MLA Bachchu Kadu, farmer leader Raju Shetti, and Swarajya Party chief Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, aims to establish a formidable presence alongside the existing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti alliances.

The trio is actively seeking to include Maratha leader Manoj Jarange and activist Prakash Ambedkar in this alliance, which could significantly enhance its strength. A crucial meeting to discuss the structure of the coalition and strategies for upcoming elections is scheduled to take place in Pune at 11:30 AM today.

Should Ambedkar and Jarange join forces with them, this alliance could become a major political player in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada. Political analysts believe that if this coalition comes to fruition, it could pose a substantial threat to the MVA, as it would likely split the anti-government vote.

As these leaders unite their efforts, speculation is rife that this newly forged alliance could alter the political landscape in Maharashtra, positioning itself as a critical player in the upcoming elections.