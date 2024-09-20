Maharashtra: Four of a family found dead, police suspect suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The reason why the family took this extreme step is not yet clear, police said.

A family of four was found dead in their home in Dhule’s Pramod Nagar Samarth Colony on Thursday morning, sending shockwaves through the community. The deceased have been identified as Pravin Mansing Girase, a fertiliser seller, his wife Geeta Pravin Girase, a teacher, and their two sons, Mitesh and Sohum.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Pravin Girase hanged himself, while Geeta, Mitesh, and Sohum consumed poison. The bodies were discovered after neighbors noticed a foul smell emanating from the locked house.

The local police, who arrived at the scene, are investigating the case to ascertain the exact cause of death and the motive behind this tragic incident. While the family was known to be well-off, the reasons that led them to take such a drastic step remain a mystery. Girase's house was closed for the last four days.

Police believe the family may have died three to four days ago, as the house had been locked and unresponsive during that time, prompting the housekeeper to visit twice, assuming they had traveled to their native village.

The discovery of the four bodies has left the community stunned and perplexed. Neighbours reported that the house had been locked for several days and there had been no response to knocks or calls. When the people around did not hear any sound from the house even after four days, some people informed Praveen Girase's sister Sangeeta.

Sangeeta arrived at Praveen's house on Thursday morning, and with the help of neighbors, opened the door, only to find Pravin’s body hanging in one room, while the bodies of his wife and children were discovered lying on the floor.

All four bodies were sent to the mortuary of the district hospital in an ambulance. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are looking into various aspects, including the family's financial situation, personal relationships, and any recent events that might have triggered such a devastating act.