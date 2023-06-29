Follow us on Image Source : PTI Next Opposition meet in Bengaluru on July 13-14: Sharad Pawar

Opposition meeting: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday announced that the next opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14. The NCP chief also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra PM Modi has become restless after the meeting of the opposition parties in Patna.

Patna opposition meet

June 12 meeting was hosted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attended by top opposition leaders such as TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, DMK's MK Stalin, Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, among others. A total of 17 opposition parties, who participated in the meeting in Patna, resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. The meeting almost lasted for around four hours, during which leaders of 17 parties expressed their views.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on July 10 or 12. But now, they have decided to meet in Bengaluru instead on July 13 and 14.

