  4. 'Despite differences, we will find a common ground to fight together': Rahul Gandhi post Oppn meet

'Despite differences, we will find a common ground to fight together': Rahul Gandhi post Oppn meet

An opposition meeting in Patna was held to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Patna Updated on: June 23, 2023 16:46 IST
'Despite differences, we will find a common ground'
Image Source : PTI 'Despite differences, we will find a common ground'

Opposition meeting in Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a joint press briefing along with other Opposition leaders, said that despite differences, all the party will find a common ground to fight together. "We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility to protect our ideology," he said.

 "Like Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar said, we will take this discussion to more depth in the next meeting. The opposition unity is a process, which will move onwards from here," said Gandhi after the opposition meeting in Patna.

 

 

