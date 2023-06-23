'Despite differences, we will find a common ground to fight together': Rahul Gandhi post Oppn meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Despite differences, we will find a common ground'

Opposition meeting in Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a joint press briefing along with other Opposition leaders, said that despite differences, all the party will find a common ground to fight together. "We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility to protect our ideology," he said.

"Like Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar said, we will take this discussion to more depth in the next meeting. The opposition unity is a process, which will move onwards from here," said Gandhi after the opposition meeting in Patna.

