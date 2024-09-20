Friday, September 20, 2024
     
Raj Thackeray to campaign in Worli Assembly constituency, challenging nephew Aditya

The MNS has announced that it will field a candidate for the Worli Assembly seat, intensifying the rivalry between the two factions of the Thackeray family.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee
New Delhi
Published on: September 20, 2024 17:02 IST
Raj Thackerey and Aditya Thackerey.
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Raj Thackerey and Aditya Thackerey.

In a significant political move, Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), is set to take on nephew Aditya Thackeray in his own constituency of Worli during the upcoming assembly elections. The MNS has announced that it will field a candidate for the Worli Assembly seat, intensifying the rivalry between the two factions of the Thackeray family.

For the past three months, the MNS has been actively engaging with the local community in Worli through a series of dialogue programs. As part of this initiative, the party will host an event titled 'Worli Vision' on Saturday, which aims to address various issues faced by the residents of the constituency. Leaders from various political parties and members of the public have been invited to discuss the challenges and potential solutions for Worli.

Raj Thackeray will personally attend the 'Worli Vision' program and is expected to address the local populace. The event will take place at the historic Jambhori Maidan in Worli at 5 PM on Saturday.

The invitation extended to local MLA Aditya Thackeray underscores the competitive nature of the upcoming elections and the MNS's intention to position itself as a formidable contender in a constituency traditionally associated with the Thackeray family.

