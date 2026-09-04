No more just clocks at Mantralaya! Maharashtra govt to install astronomical time display machines

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government is set to bring a traditional touch to the display of time at two of the state's key administrative and legislative institutions. The government has approved the installation of two 'Kalayan' astronomical time display machines, one each at Mantralaya and the state legislature building. The initiative aims to put India's traditional astronomical knowledge on display alongside modern systems such as GPS-based timekeeping. The machines will combine information derived from the traditional panchang with details related to celestial movements and daily astronomical timings.

Two machines to be installed at key government buildings

According to an order issued by the Cultural Affairs Department, the state government has sanctioned Rs 10.97 lakh for procuring the two machines. The devices are designed to provide more than just standard time, incorporating several elements associated with Indian astronomy and the traditional calendar system.

The displays will show standard time as well as GPS time. They will also provide information on sunrise and sunset, planetary positions and movements, the panchang, important days and significant periods.

The machines will additionally have the capability to display information related to Indian cultural, religious, social and national events. This means visitors and officials will be able to view conventional timekeeping alongside information rooted in India's traditional astronomical and calendar practices.

What are 'Kalayan' time display machines?

The 'Kalayan' machines are designed as integrated astronomical information displays. Instead of functioning merely as clocks, they combine timekeeping with information concerning the panchang, planetary positions and other astronomical details. The proposed installation will therefore offer a combination of modern time references and traditional Indian astronomical information at two prominent state government premises.

Only one organisation expressed interest

The government order states that Aarsh Vidya Pvt Ltd expressed interest in supplying the equipment during the Expression of Interest (EoI) process. It is also the only organisation that manufactures such machines, according to the order. The procurement will now be carried out in accordance with the prescribed government procedures.

Archaeology and Museums Directorate to oversee implementation

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has been entrusted with implementing the procurement process for the machines. It will also conduct periodic technical inspections to ensure the equipment is functioning as required. The expenditure for the project will be covered using funds available under the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, as specified in the government order.

(With inputs from PTI)

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