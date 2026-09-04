Nagpur Police bans use of DJ, modified sound systems, beamlights till November 1 ahead of festivals

Nagpur:

Nagpur City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nagre Patil on Friday took a big decision to ban the use of Dolby sound, modified sound systems, DJ vehicles, beamlights and laser beam lights in Nagpur city till November 1. The ban will not apply to non-violating sound systems, which include multi-speaker systems with top, mid and base, plasma sound systems, pressurised sound systems, vehicles modified to operate these sound systems, Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane told India TV.

All must work within the norms set by the police

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane said that the all must work within the norms set by the police and legal action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules and regulations.

Responding to the development, different reactions emerged in Nagpur over the police order. The VHP Nagpur Metropolitan Minister Amol Thackeray said such rules would not be accepted only for Hindu festivals. He claimed that VHP office bearers had met the Police Commissioner during Eid demanding DJ ban but police did not take action. The ban appears to be an attempt to fade the colour of Hindu festivals. The VHP office bearer has also spoken of DJing in the Krishna Janmashtami procession on September 6.

VHP says rule will not be accepted under any circumstances

The VHP claimed that the rule will not be accepted under any circumstances, However, the Bharatiya Janata Party asked why the ban is only during Hindu festivals.

BJP MLA from central Nagpur and BJP in-charge of East Vidarbha Praveen Datke said that police arrived at the organisers with equipment and gave strict instructions that DJs should play within the law and clearly said that DJ will play in today's Dahihandi within the law, we do not object to the police order, we object to the time of order, why these orders were issued during Hindu festivals, because one after another Hindu festivals are starting today. Festivals are coming, if the ban was to be imposed from January 1, why was this ban imposed considering only Hindu festivals,

"Police have arrived there with machines to check the sound criteria. Police said they would take immediate action as soon as the criteria are violated," said Subodh Acharya, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator.

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