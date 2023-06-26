Maharashtra: Key NCP leaders to take call on Ajit's desire for party role, says Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar reacts to Ajit Pawar's desire to be assigned role in NCP organisation

Ajit Pawar's party role desire: Days after Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to play the role in the NCP organisation, Sharad Pawar on Monday said that such a decision cannot be taken by a single person and key members of the party will take a call on the matter.

Ajit Pawar, who is also the nephew of Sharad Pawar, had appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and entrust him with a position in the organisation. He made this statement at the 24th Foundation Day of the NCP.

What Ajit Pawar had said

"I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation, and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," Ajit Pawar had said.

Pawar took charge as the Leader of the Opposition last July after the MVA government collapsed due to a rebellion in Shiv Sena.

Sharad Pawar, recently, had given the onus of Maharashtra to his daughter Supriya Sule who is also a Lok Sabha member, by appointing her as a working president of the party. Praful Patel is another working president for other states.

"Key leaders including him (Ajit) will sit together and they will take a decision on this. Today, everyone in the party has the sentiment to work in the party organisation and he (Ajit) reflected upon the same sentiment," Sharad Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar takes jibe at Fadnavis

When asked about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' remark that while the revolt led by CM Eknath Shinde (against the Shiv Sena leadership last year) was termed as "betrayal", the NCP chief's act in 1978 was perceived as a "strategy", Sharad Pawar said that he had then formed government and that the BJP was part of it.

"He (Fadnavis) must have been a small kid then, that's why he does not know the history. But for his knowledge, I would like to explain that when I formed the government, I took everyone along," he said.

“At that time, Uttamrao Patil, who was from the Jana Sangh (BJP's forerunner), was the deputy chief minister. Since he (Fadnavis) was in primary school, that is why today he is making a statement due to lack of knowledge," the NCP chief added.

(With PTI inputs)

