Supriya Sule reacts to reports that Ajit Pawar is unhappy over her appointment as NCP working president

Supriya Sule, who was appointed as working president of NCP, rejected the buzz that her cousin and party colleague Ajit Pawar was unhappy with her elevation in the party.

"Who says he (Pawar) is not happy, has anybody asked him? Reports are gossip...," said Sule.

Speaking on nepotism charges that cropped up after her father Sharad Pawar, who is the party supremo, appointed his daughter as working president, she said her performance as the Parliamenterian should also be taken into account and mere talking about nepotism is not correct.

"I am grateful to all NCP cadre, leaders and Mr Pawar for showing faith in me. My priority is strengthening the party...I can't go away from nepotism...Which party doesn't have nepotism? Why can't we talk about performance when talking about nepotism, look at my parliamentary performance," she asserted.

Ajit Pawar's reaction

Earlier, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday congratulated Sule and Praful Patel for being appointed as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The former Maharashtra deputy CM tweeted a Marathi post congratulating his party colleagues over their elevation in the party.

"On the 24th anniversary of the Nationalist Congress Party, MP Prafullabhai Patel and MP Supriyatai Sule were elected as the working president of the party under the guidance of honorable Sharad Chandra Pawar. Also, MP Prafullabhai Patel, MP Supriyatai Sule, MP Sunil Tatkare, Dr. Yogananda Shastri, KK Sharma, PP Mohammad Faisal, Narendra Verma, Jitendra Awad, S R Colleagues Kohli, Naseem Siddiqui have been given various important responsibilities within the party. Congratulations to all these colleagues! It is believed that all the colleagues will successfully fulfill the responsibilities given by the honorable leadership," he tweeted.

The development is crucial as it seems that junior powar was sidelined by the leadership as recently there was a strong buzz that Ajit Pawar may revolt against the party.

