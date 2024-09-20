Truck falls into pit upside down after road caves in within seconds in Pune | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The Pune Municipal Corporation truck, parked in the compound for drainage cleaning work, fell upside over after a portion of the premises caved in.

A truck unexpectedly fell into a pit after portion of a road caved in within seconds in the compound of the City Post Office in Pune on Friday. The incident was reported at 4 PM when a Pune Municipal Corporation truck, parked in the compound for drainage cleaning work, fell upside over after a portion of the premises caved in.

Soon after receiving the information, the fire department reached the spot, and efforts started to pull the truck out of the pothole.

A fire department official said that there have been no reports of injuries, and teams are ensuring safety. 20 Jawans of the fire department and police officials arrived at the spot for the rescue operation.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale said, "...The news was that it was not on any public road but on the postal premises wherein there was an old well earlier and it has now been covered with slab. Since this drainage vehicle is heavy, this incident happened. Now it has been removed with the help of 2 cranes...Investigation will be done...No injuries reported."

Fire Department Pro Nilesh Mahajan said, "At 4.15 we received a call that at the City Post Office on Laxmi Road a truck fell after the road caved in. Our two fire vehicles reached the spot. We came to know that the truck was there to carry out drainage cleaning work. The driver jumped off the vehicle, so he is safe. Metro officials have arrived here. We have called JCB machines and cranes to pull the truck out. Our priority is to take out the vehicle. The pit might be 40-50 feet deep."

He further said that the reason why the road caved in has not been assertained yet.

"There is information that two other bikes parked here have also fallen in the pit," he added.