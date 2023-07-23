Maharashtra: 27 bodies recovered in Raigad landslide, search operation called off

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: 27 bodies recovered in Raigad landslide

Raigad landslide: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies called off the search operation on Sunday (July 23) at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad which was hit by a massive landslide leading to the loss of 27 lives.

"As decided by District Administration and other senior officials, and as briefed by Guardian Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations has been finally called off and closed," officials said.

The landslide occurred on July 19 at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Raigad because of torrential rains at around 11 pm.

State Minister Uday Samant informed that there were a total of 228 affected people.

“For the last 4 days, NDRF and other social organizations are engaged in relief and rescue work. The total number of people was 228,” he said.

“So far 27 bodies have been recovered from the debris. A total of 143 people have been rescued so far. Out of 143 people who were saved, there are 2 people whose family did not survive. Taking the relatives of the missing people into confidence, the rescue operation will be called off from tomorrow,” he added.

He said that nearly 57 people are still feared to be buried under the debris.

The affected persons will be given houses by City and Industrial Development Corporation, the minister announced.

He said that aiming to avert such tragedies in the future, five villages will be rehabilitated and a total of 20 villages will be surveyed.

“Landslide-affected people will be given pucca houses within a year. A total of 22 children have been orphaned due to the landslide incident… Shrikant Shinde Foundation will take care of all these children,” he said.

CM Shinde takes stock of situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the situation. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

A control room was set up by the Raigad Police after the incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Shinde.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Dy CMs Fadnavis, Pawar birthday celebrations cancelled due to Raigad landslide

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Landslide in Raigad causes heavy devastation