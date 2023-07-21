Maharashtra Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar birthday celebrations cancelled due to Raigad landslide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis

Irshalwadi landslide: Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis have decided to not celebrate their birthday on Saturday in light of the Raigad's Irshalwadi landslide which claimed the lives of at least 16 people so far. The birthday dinner which was scheduled for Thursday was also cancelled in light of the tragedy. Both the Deputy Chief Ministers' birthday is on July 22.

Pawar also urged his workers to refrain from any kind of celebrations. He said not to spend money on hoardings and bouquets. "In return, help the families of Raigarh accident victims and poor school children. Contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

Rescue operation underway

Meanwhile, the rescue and search operation at the landslide site resumed on Friday morning. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with teams of Raigad police and local authorities are engaged in the rescue operation.

"At least four NDRF teams reached the landslide site this morning and started the operation. Teams of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), local disaster management authorities, Raigad police are also engaged in the operation," he said.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope, under Khalapur tehsil of the coastal district, around 80 km from Mumbai.

16 people died

So far bodies of 16 residents have been recovered out of 228. while 93 residents have been traced, he said. However, a total of 119 villagers are yet to be traced. "The deceased included four children between the age group of one to four years and a 70-year-old person," he said, adding seven persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.