Maharashtra Politics: Will CM Eknath Shinde resign? Here's what Praful Patel said | Exclusive

Maharashtra Politics: On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar sacked Praful Patel, the working president of NCP, and general secretary and MP Sunil Tatkare for engaging in "anti-party activities". The development came a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde-led faction as a Deputy Chief Minister along with eight other MLAs. In an interview with India TV, when asked that NCP supremo kicked him out of the party, Patel replied that Sharad Pawar is a respected leader and this was the decision of the party. He further informed that there were only a few leaders who protested the split with NCP.

He said, "If we can form a government with Shiv Sena then why not with BJP."

When asked, they cheated NCP on Guru Purnima, Patel said, "I will not respond to whatever Pawar Sahab says, we have not done any such work, we have tried to work honestly with him. He has done a lot for us. Sometimes decisions should be taken in the interest of the party. I went to Patna and observed the situation there, all sitting in one room, how can we do anything in a room, we have seen some governments, we were in the Congress government and it did well, but if you combine the parties that bring 10 MPs, there will be surely fight. The public is intelligent. They will not trust us. Whatever decision was taken, it was taken in the interest of the party..."

What happened in the opposition meeting?

"Congress is no longer what it was earlier. If you see all the people, no one is feeling like this. Some are speaking on Delhi's ordinance and others are discussing other topics," said Patel.

Following this, Patel asserted that Sharad Pawar must understand their point of view.

Was Sharad Pawar ready to accept Ajit Pawar's resignation?

"It was the decision of the family. A few people were informed. He read the written speech that day. We do not want Sharad Pawar to go away. Ajit Pawar is very forthright. He does not give diplomatic answers, he says yes or no. That day no one did it intentionally," said Patel.

When did you think that now the decision has to be taken?

Replying to this question, Patel said that everyone was in favour to take decision including Jayant Patil.

How many people are with you?

Patel tried to skip the question and replied, "This is not how the decision was taken because of the less number of people."

Sanjay Raut is saying that Shinde will leave?

Replying to this, Patel said, "this is their prediction."

Are you joining the Center?

"We didn't have any discussion on becoming a minister," Patel said.

(with inputs from Reporter- Rajesh Kumar)

