Mehbooba slams BJP over Maharashtra episode, says it will only unify Opposition

Mehbooba slams BJP: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (July 3) said that the ‘sabotage’ of the political parties is underway as the BJP is scared of the Opposition unity and the Maharashtra NCP split is a testament to it.

She stressed that the Opposition unity cannot be broken with such actions by the BJP, rather it is further being strengthened.

Her remarks came on the backdrop of political turmoil in Maharashtra which erupted on Sunday (July 2) afternoon after Ajit Pawar along with eight other members of NCP joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

"The sabotage/breaking (jod-tod) of parties is taking place due to the fear of opposition unity. Whatever is happening (in Maharashtra) is a testament to this fact," Mehbooba said while speaking to the media in Jammu.

She claimed that the BJP’s actions are damaging India's reputation as a vibrant democracy and a soft power.

"India is famous across the world as a vibrant democracy and a soft power. You are damaging and destroying it. It will not break the unity of opposition but further strengthen it,” she said.

'Misusing central agencies'

The PDP chief accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to dismantle the opposition.

“The fight is not between the opposition and the BJP, but between the Opposition and the BJP plus agencies like NIA, ED, and CBI. The Opposition will win this fight, she alleged.

"If you look at the vote percentage of Opposition, it is between 63 to 64, whereas the NDA has only 36 or 37," she said.

She claimed that one of the BJP leaders had termed the NCP the most corrupt party, but now they have welcomed the same party’s leaders into their government.

"You are not only destroying the constitution but also democracy as well," she said.

On the issue of Uniform Civil Code, Mufti questioned the BJP's stand and said that there is already a uniformity in the criminal laws.

"What uniformity are they taking about? We have already uniform criminal code. It is perfectly working well," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

