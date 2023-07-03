Maha NCP crisis: Supriya asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for 'spearheading' revolt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supriya asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify Praful Patel

Supriya's stringent message for rebels: NCP working president Supriya Sule has recommended to Sharad Pawar to initiate disciplinary action against party MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for their ‘anti-party activities’ and ‘spearheading’ the swearing-in of nine MLAs in the Maharashtra government on Sunday (July 2).

This comes after huge political quakes occured in Maharashtra politics yesterday when Ajit Pawar along with eight other MLAs and two MPs extended support to the NDA government in the state. Ajit was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister while the eight others took the oath as Ministers. Praful Patel was present at the oath ceremony.

What Supriya Sule told Sharad Pawar?

In a letter to NCP president Sharad Pawar dated July 2, Supriya Sule said that the two MPs have made statements in the media which are in violation of the party’s principles.

She emphasised that the decision of the two MPs to support the nine MLAs who joined the state government yesterday was taken without the permission of the party president.

“I write with great urgency to inform you that 2 (two) Members of Parliament of Nationalist namely Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, have acted in violation of our Constitution, Rules of our Party and have also indulged in anti-party activities by facilitating and spearheading swearing of oath of 9 (nine) MLAs as Cabinet Ministers of Government of Maharashtra,” she said in the letter.

“The fact these defections were done in such secretive manner, without the knowledge or consent of the Party President, amount to desertion of the party which in turn invites disqualification,” Supriya added.

She said that they have acted in direct contravention of the party rules to further their ‘own personal ambitions’.

“I therefore request you to take immediate steps against them including filing of disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority,” she said.

What Sharad Pawar said today

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asserted he will rebuild the party again. His comment comes a day after his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar rebelled against him joining the NDA government.

"Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created between the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups," he said.

"We were serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the nation too," Pawar said.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Ajit needs the support of at least 36 legislators to not attract the provisions of anti-defection law. Sharad Pawar camp initiated legal action against Ajit and MLAs joined the Eknath government.

