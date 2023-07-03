Maharashtra: Amid NCP crisis, Sharad Pawar's show of strength, says, 'I will rebuild the party'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Senior Pawar begins the initiative to consolidate his party cadres

NCP crisis: National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asserted he will rebuild the party again. His comment comes a day after his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar rebelled against him joining the NDA government.

While addressing a gathering in Karad, Satara, Pawar said some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties.

We need to fight forces creating a communal divide, he added.

"Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created between the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups," he added.

"We were serving Maharashtra under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership but our government was toppled by some people. The same happened in some other parts of the nation too," Pawar said.

Earlier, the NCP chief and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan paid floral tribute to former Maharashtra CM Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad, Maharashtra.

Thousands of NCP workers gathered in Karad showing solidarity with the party founder.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Ajit needs the support of at least 36 legislators to not attract the provisions of anti-defection law. Sharad Pawar campt initiated legal action against Ajit and MLAs joined the Eknath government.

Also read- Maharashtra NCP crisis LIVE: 'I will rebuilt the party,' says Sharad Pawar amid show of strength