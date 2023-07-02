Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Ajit Pawar has backing of 40 NCP MLAs, 6 MLCs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp on Sunday and was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Pawar has likewise carried 29 MLAs from NCP to the Shinde group in a major political move and has surrendered as the Leader of Opposition. A meeting of top leaders was held at his residence, and there was widespread speculation that he had the support of 29 of the 53 NCP MLAs.