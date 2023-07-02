Sunday, July 02, 2023
     
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Ajit Pawar has backing of 40 NCP MLAs, 6 MLCs

Eight additional NCP MLAs, in addition to Ajit Pawar, have been sworn in as state cabinet ministers. Hassan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, and Aditi Tatkare are the newly elected ministers.

Updated on: July 02, 2023 15:58 IST
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp on Sunday and was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

Pawar has likewise carried 29 MLAs from NCP to the Shinde group in a major political move and has surrendered as the Leader of Opposition. A meeting of top leaders was held at his residence, and there was widespread speculation that he had the support of 29 of the 53 NCP MLAs.

  • Jul 02, 2023 3:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Our strength has increased from 170 to 210: Maharashtra minister

    Ajit Pawar decided to support our alliance. Now our strength has increased from 170 to 210. 40 MLAs of (NCP) are coming, says Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

  • Jul 02, 2023 3:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    All MLAs of NCP have decided to support us, says Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

    All MLAs of NCP have decided to support us, says Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

  • Jul 02, 2023 3:35 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    He is good administrator: Maharashtra minister after Ajit Pawar joins govt

    Ajit Pawar has joined us today. He is a good administrator and I had said he should come with us and he has come today. Maharashtra government will do good work: Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar

  • Jul 02, 2023 3:34 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has backing of 40 NCP MLAs & 6 NCP MLCs

    Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has backing of 40 NCP MLAs & 6 NCP MLCs: Sources

  • Jul 02, 2023 3:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Ajit Pawar changes his Twitter bio as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

    Ajit Pawar changes his Twitter bio as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

    Several NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar extended support to the NDA govt in Maharashtra today.

  • Jul 02, 2023 3:22 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Leaders who criticised govt until yesterday, have joined same govt today: Anand Dubey

    Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey, says "The leaders who were in the opposition and used to criticise the government until yesterday, have joined the same government today. Today BJP wanted Ajit Pawar, so they took him, but we should not forget that BJP has a history to stab in the back"

  • Jul 02, 2023 3:21 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence in Pune

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence in Pune

    Several NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar extended support to the NDA govt in Maharashtra today.

  • Jul 02, 2023 3:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Double-engine govt has now become triple engine: CM Shinde after Ajit Pawar's swearing-in

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says "There is enough time to discuss about the seat sharing in the cabinet. We have come together to develop Maharashtra. They (the opposition) got 4-5 seats in Lok Sabha elections, this time they will not manage to get even those number of seats"

    "Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra," CM Shinde.

