'State cabinet expansion soon', says CM Eknath Shinde a day after Maharashtra upheaval

Maharashtra Politics: A day after NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister with some senior leaders, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that state cabinet expansion will take place soon. He further said that Ajit Pawar is supporting the agenda of development.

"...Ajit Pawar has said that he is supporting the agenda of development...State cabinet expansion will happen soon" said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.