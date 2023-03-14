Maharashtra Old Pension Scheme strike: CM urges employees for dialogue, urges them to call off agitation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attend meeting over Old Pension Scheme strike.

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday appealed to various government employees working in different departments to take back their indefinite strike and told them that a solution to their demand can be solved through a dialogue. Around 1.8 (around 18 lakhs) Maharashtra government employees working in various departments have gone on strike demanding the return of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed the matter with several employees organisations who have gone on strike demanding OPS.

The Chief Minister said that the general public should not face any problems and urged them to take back their strike and find a solution through dialogue.

He also asked employees' organisations not to adopt a stubborn attitude towards their demands.

Shinde said the government does not want to see a situation where essential services are getting impacted.

The Chief Minister said that the government has formed a committee on the Old Pension Scheme. The committee will have retired IAS officers comprising of Subodh Kumar, KP Bakshi and Sudhir Kumar Srivastava who will submit their report in 3 months.

Facing its biggest challenge, the 9-month old government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has warned of action against the striking employees while offering an olive branch to discuss and consider their demand after taking into account the financial implications.

However, the striking unions are adamant and declared that they want an immediate announcement on OPS - which was discontinued in 2005.

"We are collecting the figures, but a majority of the state government employees across departments have joined the strike and will continue till we succeed," Government Employees Unions Steering Committee Convenor Vishwas Katkar told media persons.

The OPS was replaced by a new pension scheme in which the pension amount was deducted from the employees' salaries, unlike the previous version.

Responding to a question on whether he will visit Ayodhya, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Yes, mahants have invited me. Ayodhya is a matter of our devotion and honour. I will definitely go there."

