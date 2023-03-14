'Don't say Modiji...': When everyone bursts into laughter at Kharge's fun jibe at Centre over Oscars win

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Oscars win: Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed some moments of laughter when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a light-hearted jibe at the Modi government as he was congratulating the Oscar winner Indian filmmakers in Rajya Sabha. India won two Oscar awards for 'RRR' movie and documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

Congratulating Oscar winning filmmakers, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' are India's contributions to the world. We request Modi ji not to take the credit for their win."

Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "I am joining to congratulate both the awardees. We are very proud, but my only request is that the ruling party should not take credit and say 'we have directed, we have written, Modi ji has directed... they should not say that... that is my only request."

He further said, "particularly first time such an award has been given to 'Naatu Naatu' and 'The Elephant Whisperers'... so both the movies mostly comes from South India and it's a great pride for us... we are very proud.. whatever you have told we are with you.. my only my resuest is that the ruling party should not take credit that we have directed... we have written the poem... Modiji has directed this film... they should not say... it's the contribution of the country..."

Listening to this, not only MPs from the opposition but lawmakers of the ruling parties, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also laughed at Kharge's comment.

