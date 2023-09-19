Maharashtra: Highly decomposed body of woman found in Thane, hunt on for live-in partner

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A highly-decomposed body of a 36-year-old woman was found inside a room in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. As per the intial investoagtion, police said that the woman might have been killed with her throat slit at least three-four days back. The deceased has been identified.

The police suspect the involvement of her live-in partner and a female friend in the murder. Both of them are currently untraceable.

Police received information about a foul smell emanating from a locked room located in the Koregaon area, by its owner on Monday night. "Police broke open the door and saw the woman lying dead in the kitchen," the officail said.

As per neighbours, the victim was a divorcee and had been staying in the room for the last 11 months. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

