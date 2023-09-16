Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Kurla area, 35 people admitted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area on late Friday night. The fire broke out in the electric ducts on the ground floor. The fire spread to electrical wires and equipment, reaching up to the 12th floor.

After the incident came to light, fire brigade personnel reached the spot as soon as information about the fire was received. The fire was brought under control in time by the four fire engines.

35 admitted to hospital

The people in the building were inconvenienced by the smoke caused by the fire. The fire brigade officials rescued around 50-60 people from different floors, out of which 39 were admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital due to suffocation. Everyone is in stable condition. The four individuals were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at the SRA building opposite Kohinoor Hospital in Kurla West late at night on Friday and was categorized as Level 1. Fire confined to electric wiring, electric installation, scrap materials etc. in the electric duct from the ground floor to the 12th floor of Ground and upper 12th floor.

