New Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Anand Vihar area

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory on Saturday evening in the Anand Vihar area of New Delhi. According to an official, there were no immediate casualties or injuries in the blaze. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze upon receiving the information. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Earlier on August 21, a massive fire broke out in a factory in Nilothi village in the national capital. According to Delhi Fire Services, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the fire incident. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Visuals showed huge quantities of plastic pipe stored at the premises. Huge clouds of smoke were seen billowing out from the site of the blaze. No casualty or injury has been reported so far, officials said.