45 Delhi Metro stations reopened after 25-hour closure amid CJP's anti-CEC protest

New Delhi:

In a big relief for regular commuters, the Delhi Metro on Saturday reopened entry and exit gates at 45 stations after a 25-hour closure due the CJP's anti-CEC protest, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announcing that gates at all stations across its network were now open. Giving a service update, the DMRC said entry and exit gates at all Metro stations were open and interchange facilities at all the concerned stations were also available.

Entry and exit gates of metro stations are now open

"The entry and exit gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open. The interchange facility at all the concerned Metro stations is also available," the DMRC said.

It should be noted that the restrictions were imposed from 9 pm on Friday on security grounds ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The closure of the 45 stations was extended until 10 pm on Saturday, four hours beyond the earlier scheduled reopening time of 6 pm.

These metro stations were affected

The stations that were affected include key transport hubs such as Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate and New Delhi. The restrictions were imposed following a request from Delhi Police over concerns about possible crowd movement towards sensitive locations.

Earlier, the DMRC revised its advisory, reducing the number of stations facing entry and exit restrictions from 57 to 45. Interchange facilities were permitted at the affected stations under the earlier arrangement, except at New Delhi Metro station.

Notably, the restrictions coincided with heightened security across the capital ahead of the CJP's demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Police deployed personnel and barricades at several locations

Moreover, police had deployed personnel and barricades at several locations, including around Jantar Mantar, as authorities denied permission for the planned gathering at the protest site.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court will on Sunday hear a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for alleged blatant violation of the court's direction to ensure no complete prohibition on metro and trains services in Delhi due to the CJP protest. As per the cause list of October 11 uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

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