3 dead, 2 injured as fire breaks out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from Hotel Galaxy

As many as three people died and two were injured after a fire broke out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out on the third and fourth floors of the Galaxy Hotel.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire that broke out at the hotel located in the Santacruz area of Mumbai at around 1 pm, was categorized as Level 1. The injured are admitted to V N Desai Hospital.

The people who were killed in the fire have been identified as Rupal Kanji (25), Kishan (28) and Kantilal Gordhan Vara (48). The injured, Alfa Vakhariya (19) and Manjula Vakhariya (49), are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.

As reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, split AC Unit, curtain, mattresses, wooden furniture, etc. of Room No. 103 and 203 and also electric wiring in the common electric duct and laundry clothes, blankets, etc in staircase lobby from first to the third floor of ground plus three upper floored and partly ground plus four upper floored Galaxy Hotel.

The fire has been brought under control. The fire was successfully extinguished by firefighters using three small hose lines and one high-pressure first aid line.

Also Read: Madurai train fire: Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner to conduct statutory inquiry today

Also Read: Madurai train fire: Tour operator booked for 'illegal' carriage of gas cylinder