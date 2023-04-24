Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'The way they keep targeting PM Modi...' Devendra Fadnavis takes jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Monday took a slay dig at Uddhav Thackeray for his remarks over PM Modi and BJP. While slamming the Shiv Sena-UBT president, Fadnavis said that Thackeray keeps repeating the same thing but skipped highlighting the issues related to "development and farmers" in his speech.

BJP leader Fadnavis further asserted that the more they keep targeting PM Modi, the more his popularity increase. "Uddhav Thackeray keeps repeating the same thing, issues related to development and farmers were absent in his speech. The way they keep targeting PM Modi, his popularity increases," said Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Thackeray's jibe at BJP

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena's-UBT President Thackeray took a jibe at the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party saying that the saffron party 'doesn't know what is Hindutva'. He elaborated saying, "Hindutva is not a matter of selfishness, but a nationalist. The BJP doesn't understand what Hindutva is. Their Hindutva is centred around cow and gomutra (cow-urine). Cow slaughter is banned in one state but not in others... This is their Hindutva," said Thackeray, as the BJP fights the Karnataka elections on its pet-theme.

Maha BJP chief Bawankule lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for the latter's comments a day earlier against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and warned such remarks may make BJP workers restive.

Addressing a mammoth rally of his party at Pachora in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra on Sunday, Thackeray had taken a swipe at Modi based on the revelations of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik on the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

"Thackeray must be circumspect while talking about the PM, Union Minister Amit Shah and (Maharashtra deputy chief minister) Devendra Fadnavis. Because it may result in discontent among BJP workers," Bawankule claimed.

(with inputs from PTI)