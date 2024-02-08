Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: BJP sends list of nine candidates for Rajya Sabha seats, say sources.

Maharashtra news: Rajya Sabha elections will be held on February 27 (Tuesday), in which six seats of Maharashtra are included. Mahayuti, an alliance of ruling parties, claims that it will get around five seats. Out of these five seats, three seats will go to BJP's account, said sources.

Meanwhile, a list comprising names of around nine candidates for Rajya Sabha is coming out from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it has been sent to Delhi. Therefore, the final decision on who will get the nomination for Rajya Sabha from BJP will be taken by the high command in the national capital.

The list sent by the BJP to Delhi includes names of-

Narayan Rane Vinod Tawde Pankaja Munde Vijaya Rahatkar Amrish Patel Madhav Bhandari Chitra Wagh Harshvardhan Patil Sanjay Upadhyay

Therefore, now it will be important to see which 3 out of these 9 leaders will get a chance to file nomination for Rajya Sabha or the names of some other candidates will come forward in the race.

The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on February 27. The RS terms of K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), CM Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh will end soon.

