'What if AAP comes to power at Center': Arvind Kejriwal to BJP on probe agency summons

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Bhagwant Mann, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others during LDFs Fight to Protect Federalism protest.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday joined Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Centre over alleged discrimination in releasing funds for states.

"Opposition parties represent 70 crore people in the country. The BJP has waged a war against the opposition-ruled states. The Centre is using all the tactics to harass the opposition governments," Kejriwal said at the protest.

He added, "It is depriving them of valid funds, obstructs work through Governors and LGs. They are also harassing them by using central agencies to arrest opposition leaders."

He said the protesters were not "here to beg or ask for anything for our families."

"I have come here to ask for the right of 2 crore people. If you do not give us funds how will we build roads, provide electricity and work for development," the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener said.

Citing Punjab's instance, he said the state government had to go to the Supreme Court for release of rural development fund.

"I want to ask BJP not to be arrogant. A time can come when we will be there (in power) and you will be here (in opposition) and the same laws can come to haunt you," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also slammed the Modi government over the misuse of central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Opposition leaders.

"ED is a new weapon now. Till now, only after a person was proven guilty, he/she used to be sent to jail. But now, they (BJP) just decided whom to send to jail, then think which case to impose on the person... Hemant Soren has been put in jail when the case has not even started... Tomorrow, they can put me, Vijayan ji, Stalin sahib, Siddaramaiah sahab in jail and topple the govt...," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said that for small issues, they have to approach the Supreme Court.

The governors are meddling with state subjects in opposition-ruled states and agencies like ED are being used to frame opposition leaders, he alleged.

"They have arrested Hemant Soren, now they can arrest even me. They can arrest anyone and send him jail to topple government.

The protest was led by Pinarayi Vijayan and saw participation of Miniters, legisglators, and parliamentarians from the state.

