PM Modi lied about his caste, he was not born in OBC category, claims Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying when the demand for caste census was raised and the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits and tribals, the PM stated there are no castes, but when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Khurda (Odisha) Updated on: February 08, 2024 13:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha
Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha

In another controversial statement that could trigger a fresh round of war of words between the BJP and the Congress, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in the OBC (Other Backward Class) category. He added that the PM was born in the Teli caste in Gujarat, a general caste at that time. Gandhi said the community was given the tag of the OBC category in the year 2000 by the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra said, "PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP. He was born in the General caste...He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in General caste..."

Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say that he is an OBC but when the demand for a caste census was made, he stated that there are only two castes — the rich and the poor. "When the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, Modi ji says there are no castes, and when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC," Gandhi claimed.

