Lok Sabha Election 2024: THIS is what Jayant Chaudhary's RLD said on 'alliance' with BJP

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has announced its willingness to form alliances with parties that share its commitment to farmers and public welfare. RLD's national spokesperson, Pawan Agri, revealed that multiple parties have shown interest in collaborating with them for the upcoming polls.

BJP offers four parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh

Amidst speculations, Agri disclosed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended an offer of four parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh for a potential alliance with the RLD. However, RLD has prepared to contest from 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state, indicating its readiness for a broader electoral presence.

Pawan Agri said, "It is an election year. Many parties are coming to an alliance with us. The BJP had offered an alliance last time, and this time, offers are also being made. They are talking about four seats, but we have made preparations for 12 Lok Sabha seats."

"We will decide with whom we will contest the elections in alliance. We will contest elections in alliance with a party that will agree to our demands and work in the interest of the general public and farmers," he said.

Criteria for Alliance

Agri emphasised that RLD would ally with a party that aligns with its core demands and prioritises the welfare of farmers and the general public. The decision on alliance partners will be contingent on their commitment to RLD's objectives and a shared vision for governance.

Speculations surrounding RLD's alleged NDA alliance

Responding to speculations about a possible alliance between the RLD and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence in Jayant Chaudhary's dedication to the farmers' cause. Yadav highlighted Chaudhary's political acumen and commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests.

RLD's expected seat-sharing arrangement

Reports suggested that RLD is in advanced discussions with both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party for seat-sharing arrangements in Uttar Pradesh. RLD is expected to contest 7 to 8 seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, primarily in Western UP, while the Congress is anticipated to contest 11 seats in collaboration with the Samajwadi Party.

Confidence in RLD's loyalty to alliance bloc

Amidst deliberations on potential alliances, leaders within the Samajwadi Party expressed confidence in RLD's allegiance to the 'I.N.D.I.A bloc.' Both Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav reiterated their belief in Chaudhary's commitment to the alliance, emphasising continuity in their collaborative efforts.

