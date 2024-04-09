Ajit Pawar takes dig at Supriya Sule at Baramati: ‘People’s problems cannot be solved by making speeches’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP chief Ajit Pawar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Tuesday (April 9) took a swipe at her cousin and NCP-SP nominee Supriya Sule stating that people’s problems cannot be solved by only making speeches in the Parliament. He also hit out at his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar during an election rally and urged voters to give him and his party’s candidate a chance during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Till today you have stood behind senior Pawar. Even during the upcoming elections, vote where you see senior Pawar so that you will get the satisfaction of voting for Pawar,” he said while addressing an election rally in the Baramati constituency where NCP has fielded Sunetra Pawar while NCP-SP has fielded Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule in a Pawar vs Pawar contest.

He said that Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule will make emotional speeches but people should not vote for them due to the emotional rhetoric.

“I have been elected seven times in my political life so I understand all these nuances,” he said.

Ajit Pawar's jibe at Supriya Sule

In a veiled jibe at Supriya, he said that Baramati’s problems are not solved by just making speeches in Parliament.

“Ajit Pawar is number one when it comes to speech. I also give speeches but I also work and get funds to speed up the pace of development. When I decide, I see to it that the work is completed and thereby give results to the people,” he said.

“I am aware that some of you are upset with my colleagues and leaders. But trust me, I will get through this. Don’t penalise me or the candidate (Sunetra Pawar) for the mistakes of my associates,” he added.

Admitting that he had been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, he said that the situation was different then.

“PM Modi has never taken a holiday, he only focuses on how the country should develop. Funds from the Centre have come to Baramati. I have been trying for 15 years to connect the Baramati-Phaltan railway route, for which I met PM Modi,” he said.

