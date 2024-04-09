Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing in Maharashtra finalised, says Sanjay Raut, details to out today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during an I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The seat-sharing on all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- led by Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar -- has been finalised, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has informed. The alliance will address the media at 11 pm today to share the details of their alliance.

All the three parties are also part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming elections.

Ahead of the polls, Congress' General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "...We have begun a house-to-house guarantee programme. We are distributing 8 crore guarantee cards to houses. Rahul Gandhi is campaigning and so is Priyanka Gandhi...Mainly, we have three super-star campaigners, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are campaigning in different states..."

A total of 204 candidates are in the fray for eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will go to polls in the second phase on April 26, an official said on Monday.

"There were 299 valid nominations. Of these 204 remain in the fray in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani," he said.

In Parbhani, seven candidates withdrew their nomination forms, leaving 34 contestants in the fray, an official said.

Ruling alliance candidate Mahadev Jankar, who is also president of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, has been allotted the symbol 'whistle', he added. Jankar will take on MP Sanjay Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Panjabrao Dakh (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi).

In Hingoli, a total of 33 candidates will fight the polls after 15 Independents withdrew their nominations.

The main contest will be between Baburao Kadam of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will take place in the first five phases, beginning on April 19.

With inputs from PTI

