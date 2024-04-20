Akola Lok Sabha Elections: BJP's Anup Dhotre vs Congress' Abhay Patil vs VBA's Prakash Ambedkar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Anup Dhotre vs Congress' Abhay Patil vs VBA's Prakash Ambedkar

Akola Lok Sabha Election 2024 : As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, states like Maharashtra are politically charged up to contest in the polls. In Maharashtra's Akola, the key contest is among Bharatiya Janata Party's Anup Sanjay Dhotre, Congress' Abhay Kashinath Patil and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar. The state has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bihar is scheduled to head to polls in all seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

VBA fields Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) has fielded its party president Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar in this constituency. Popularly known as Balasaheb Ambedkar, he is a politician, writer and a lawyer. He has served in both houses of the Parliament. He is the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar. He was a member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha of India and twice represented the Lok Sabha constituency of Akola, Maharashtra.

What happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Akola witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency witnessed a 59.98% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 2,75,596 votes, securing 5,54,444 votes. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao defeated Ambedkar (adv) Prakash Yashwant of VBA , who got 2,78,848 votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

