Amravati Lok Sabha electoins: BJP's Navneet Rana to face Congress candidate Balwant Baswant Wankhede

Hot seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Amravati contest has become a multi-cornered one with the BJP fielding sitting MP Navneet Rana, who is challenged by Congress' Balwant Wankhede, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prajakta Pillewan, and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Dinesh Bub.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Amravati Updated on: April 20, 2024 9:10 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Amravati Lok Sabha electoins

Maharashtra's Amravati is one of the hot seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as Navneet Rana, who remains in the news for her fierce speeches, is contesting from the constituency. Rana, an Independent sitting MP from Amravati recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and filed nominations on the saffron party ticket. There is a direct fight between Rana and MVA candidate and Congress leader Balwant Baswant Wankhede. The regional small parties - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Republican Sena and Prahar Janshakti Party are attempting to make the poll fight a multi-cornered.

Rana had won the Amravati seat in 2019 as an Independent backed by several opposition parties. 

BR Ambedkar's grandson Anandraj also in fray

 BR Ambedkar's grandson and Republican Sena leader Anandraj Ambedkar is also in the fray from Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. He has sought the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM making the contest triangular. 

Amravati MP Navneet Rana joins BJP

Rana joined the BJP in Nagpur along with her supporters and in the presence of senior party leaders from Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha and other places. Her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, was also present when she joined the BJP.

Rana's political journey

Actor-turned-politician Rana first contested from Amravati on an NCP ticket in 2014 and was defeated by Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul. In 2019, she contested the seat as an Independent supported by NCP and defeated Adsul. However, after 2019, Rana started supporting the BJP.

Relief for Rana in caste case

The Supreme Court on April 4 restored the scheduled caste certificate of Rana, holding that the Bombay High Court overstepped while re-appreciating the findings of the scrutiny committee, in a huge last-miniute relief that cleared the decks for her to contest the Maharashtra seat reserved for dalits on a BJP ticket. 

Voting date in Amravati Lok Sabha constituency

Amravati Constituency will undergo voting on April 26 in Phase 2 Lok Sabha polling. 

Amravati Lok Sabha constituency consists of six assembly seats - Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur (SC), Melghat (ST) and Achalpur.

Also read: Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Triangular contest with SP and BSP in BJP stronghold

