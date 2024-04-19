Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Triangular contest with SP and BSP in BJP stronghold

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Key contests in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Buddha Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh has seen a limited electoral history, with just three Lok Sabha contests. The Bahujan Samaj Party clinched victory in the first elections in 2009, but since then, the Bharatiya Janata Party has established dominance with consecutive victories in 2014 and 2019, marking its strong presence in the constituency.

In the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the battleground will feature the BJP-led NDA, the SP-led I.N.D.I.A bloc, and the BSP. Once again, the BJP has nominated their incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma, who secured victories in both 2014 and 2019 by substantial margins, cementing his position as a formidable contender. Sharma had initially contested in 2009 without success but rallied back impressively.

Those contesting Sharma are Mahendra Singh Nagar from the Samajwadi Party and Rajendra Singh Solanki from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Gautam Buddha Nagar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Gautam Buddha Nagar seat comprises five Assembly segments including Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Dr Mahesh Sharma has been representing the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency since 2014. BJP's Ashok Kumar Pradhan won four consecutive elections in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004 when the seat was known as the Khurja constituency.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 23,02,960 voters in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 12,68,324 voters were male and 10,34,503 were female voters. 133 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,297 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gautam Buddha Nagar in 2019 was 5,482 (5,259 were men and 223 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency was 19,86,109. Out of this, 11,05,732 voters were male and 8,80,377 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 971 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gautam Buddha Nagar in 2014 was 2,957 (1,898 were men and 1,059 were women).

The Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with the other 7 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 89 constituencies of 13 states and Union Territories across the country will use their franchise in the second phase.

In 2008, the Khurja constituency was renamed Gautam Buddha Nagar.

